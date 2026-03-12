TotalEnergies Suspends Middle East Output as Iran-US-Israel Conflict Escalates

In a statement released through its investor portal, the company said the production halt in parts of the Middle East will lead to an estimated 15 percent reduction in its total global output.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – French energy giant TotalEnergies announced on Thursday that it has suspended, or is preparing to suspend, a significant portion of its production operations in Qatar, Iraq, and several offshore facilities in the United Arab Emirates, citing the escalating military conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

In a statement released through its investor portal, the company said the production halt in parts of the Middle East will lead to an estimated 15 percent reduction in its total global output. TotalEnergies attributed the move to severe disruptions in regional supply chains and growing safety concerns for personnel and facilities amid the ongoing conflict.

Despite the anticipated drop in production volumes, the company reassured investors that surging global oil prices—driven by the same geopolitical tensions—are expected to largely offset the financial impact of the shutdowns.

The decision highlights a broader defensive shift among energy companies operating in the region, as firms prioritize the safety of staff and infrastructure over maintaining output levels.

With several operations paused, global energy markets are now facing a tightening supply outlook, while industry leaders and governments closely monitor the conflict and await the restoration of secure shipping and production conditions in the region.