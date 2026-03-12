AFP: Drone Strike on Peshmerga Base in Erbil Province Wounds Six French Soldiers

Two drones struck a Peshmerga base in Mala Qara, Makhmour, wounding six French soldiers stationed with coalition forces, AFP said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A drone strike targeted a Peshmerga base along the border of Erbil late Thursday, wounding six French soldiers stationed at the site, according to AFP.

The attack struck a Peshmerga base in the Mala Qara area of Makhmour, where coalition forces maintain a presence.

according to AFP, six French soldiers were wounded in the strike.

Earlier reports indicated that two drones carried out the attack against Axis Six of the Peshmerga forces near the border area of Mala Qara.

Following these reports, The French Army has officially confirmed the incident, stating that six of its soldiers were injured in the drone attack in Erbil. According to the military statement, the wounded personnel were immediately evacuated and transported to the nearest medical center for treatment.