Kurdistan Region President, Italian FM Tajani Condemn Attack on Italian Base in Kurdistan Region

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a phone call on Thursday with Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the latest regional developments and the broader implications of the ongoing war for regional and global security and stability, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the call, President Barzani strongly condemned the attack that targeted an Italian military base in the Kurdistan Region the previous night. He stressed the need for the Iraqi government to fulfill its responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and coalition forces, warning that rogue armed groups must not be allowed to undermine the country’s security and interests.

Tajani also condemned the attack and reaffirmed that Italy will continue supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in addressing challenges, confronting terrorist threats, and strengthening joint efforts to maintain peace and stability.

President Barzani expressed appreciation for Italy’s continued support to the Kurdistan Region, praising the role of Italian forces operating within the framework of the International Coalition Against ISIS.