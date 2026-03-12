Tom Barrack Conveys Donald Trump’s Greetings to President Masoud Barzani

During the call, President Barzani briefed the U.S. envoy on recent attacks carried out against the Kurdistan Region by outlawed armed groups.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani held a phone call on Thursday with Tom Barrack, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria and the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, who conveyed greetings from Donald Trump and reaffirmed Washington’s continued support for the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement by Barzani Headquarters.

During the conversation, Barrack conveyed Trump’s greetings to President Barzani and thanked him for his leadership in maintaining stability, security, and development in the region.

Barrack reiterated that the United States views the Kurdistan Region as an ally and friend, emphasizing that Washington will continue close coordination with the region. He also highlighted the importance of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as key pillars in the region amid complex circumstances.

The U.S. envoy stressed that the United States will continue to support both the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government in resolving outstanding issues between them in a way that serves the interests of both sides across various sectors.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude to Trump and thanked Barrack for his constructive and influential role. He reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to strengthening stability across the wider region and continues to uphold the principles of democracy, coexistence, and dialogue.

He also emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has always sought to be part of the solution rather than a source of problems.

During the call, President Barzani briefed the U.S. envoy on recent attacks carried out against the Kurdistan Region by outlawed armed groups.

Both sides agreed on the importance of keeping the Kurdistan Region and Iraq away from ongoing regional conflicts while ensuring their protection and stability.