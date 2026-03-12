Putin’s ‘Hidden Hand’ Behind Iran’s Drone Tactics, UK Defense Secretary Says

“I think no one will be surprised to believe that Vladimir Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics and potentially some of their capabilities as well,” Healey told journalists.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russia may be quietly influencing Iran’s military tactics, particularly its drone operations in the Middle East, the United Kingdom’s Defense Secretary John Healey said.

Healey made the remarks after receiving a briefing from British military officers at the UK’s defense headquarters in northwest London. According to the briefing, Iranian drone operators and Tehran-backed groups are increasingly adopting combat tactics similar to those used by Russian forces.

Healey said the tactics being used resemble those employed by Russian forces in the war against Ukraine, particularly the use of Shahed drones, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles widely deployed by Russia.

According to British officials, Iran has already launched more than 2,000 Shahed drones across the Middle East in response to the US-Israeli attack that began on Feb. 28.

Healey also argued that Russia may indirectly benefit from the current crisis, noting that rising oil prices strengthen Moscow’s finances.

“The one world leader that is benefiting from sky-high oil prices at the moment is Putin, because it helps him with a fresh supply of funds for his brutal war in Ukraine,” he said.