Iran's Supreme Leader alive 'in some form' despite reported war injuries, says Trump

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Donald Trump said Iran has launched more than 1,000 missiles toward countries in the Middle East, as he warned of further US actions against Iranian military infrastructure.

In an interview with Fox News, the US president said Tehran had positioned thousands of missiles targeting several countries across the region.

“Iran had thousands of missiles pointed at all these Middle Eastern countries for the last four months,” Trump said.

He added that about 1,200 missiles were aimed at countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

According to Trump, many regional states had previously feared Iran but that situation has changed.

“All these nations were afraid of Iran and they are not anymore. But they had reason to be afraid,” he said.

Trump also claimed that US operations had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities.

“We have knocked the hell out of them like no other nation could and they still have remnants left,” he said.

The US president also commented on the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader.

Trump said he believes Khamenei is still alive “in some form,” despite reports that he was injured during recent strikes.

“I think he probably is. I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” Trump said.

He also claimed that Iranian naval capabilities had been completely destroyed.

“They have no Navy and we sunk all their ships,” Trump said.

Trump encouraged international vessels to continue navigating through the Strait of Hormuz despite tensions.

“There's nothing to be afraid of,” he said, urging ships to continue crossing the strategic waterway.

The US president also warned that Iran’s drone production facilities could become future targets.

Trump’s remarks come amid escalating confrontation between United States, Israel, and Iran, as military tensions continue to expand across the region.