Kurdistan Region Security Council Warns Media Outlets Against Publishing Sensitive Information That Could Harm Stability

The Kurdistan Region Security Council warned media outlets and officials against publishing sensitive information that could harm regional security, saying violations will face legal action.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Security Council issued a statement early Friday, urging media outlets, relevant institutions, and citizens to act responsibly amid the sensitive security conditions facing the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

In its statement, the council said that all media organizations and related parties must deal with the current situation with the highest level of responsibility.

It called on the public and media outlets to avoid any behavior or the publication of information and confidential details that could serve the enemies of Kurdistan or harm the security and stability of the region.

“For this purpose, the Counter-Terrorism Directorate of Kurdistan has been instructed that any media institution that, through the publication of confidential information or through unprofessional coverage of war-related news and enemy attacks, harms the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region will immediately face legal measures,” the statement said.

According to the council, the Counter-Terrorism Directorate has been authorized to take necessary legal action against any outlet that violates these directives.

The statement also warned that any official whose remarks lead to the disclosure of sensitive information or whose statements serve the enemy and damage the security of the Kurdistan Region will likewise face legal accountability.

The council emphasized that protecting security and stability during the current sensitive period requires responsible conduct from institutions, officials, and the public alike.