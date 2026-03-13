Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim Strike on USS Abraham Lincoln

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed they struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with missiles and drones, causing heavy damage, but US Central Command denied the claim and said the carrier remains on mission.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had struck the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) in a joint missile and drone attack, claiming the vessel sustained heavy damage and began withdrawing, while US military officials rejected the assertion.

In a statement released early Friday , the Revolutionary Guards said their forces had successfully targeted the aircraft carrier belonging to the United States Navy.

According to the statement, the vessel was hit directly by multiple missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) during the operation.

The Guards claimed the strike caused significant damage to the aircraft carrier.

The statement added that due to the impact of the attack and the extent of the damage, the ship was leaving the area and withdrawing toward the United States.

However, a spokesperson for United States Central Command responded to the claim by saying the aircraft carrier remains on its assigned mission.

The spokesperson said assertions that the vessel had been targeted by the Revolutionary Guards are not accurate.

The conflicting statements highlight the intensifying information battle surrounding the ongoing confrontation between Iran and the United States.