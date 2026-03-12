US Central Command Confirms Loss of KC-135 Refueling Aircraft Over Western Iraq During Operation Epic Fury

CENTCOM said a US KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost over western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Two aircraft were involved; one crashed while the other landed safely. The incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A US military refueling aircraft was lost over western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury, according to a statement released by United States Central Command, as rescue efforts continue following the incident.

In a press release published Mar. 12, 2026, the command said it is aware of the loss of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft.

The incident occurred in what officials described as friendly airspace during ongoing military operations.

According to the statement, two aircraft were involved in the incident.

One aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft landed safely.

US Central Command confirmed the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire.

Rescue operations are currently underway as officials work to determine further details.

CENTCOM added that additional information will be released as the situation develops, asking for patience while authorities gather more details and provide clarity for the families of service members involved.

The incident occurred amid the widening conflict involving United States, Israel, and Iran across the region.

Earlier, Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, said Washington is prepared to cross “all red lines” to secure victory in the war against Iran.

In a video message published on X (Twitter), Hegseth said American forces remain engaged in combat operations daily and that the administration of Donald Trump is focused on restoring military strength, rebuilding combat lethality, and reinforcing deterrence.

According to Hegseth, Washington has already removed bureaucratic and political distractions within the military structure to concentrate resources on winning wars.

He added that one of the areas targeted for reform is the legal support system within the United States Department of Defense.

Hegseth said military legal departments had become overly bureaucratic over the past two decades, reducing their effectiveness in supporting commanders during combat operations.

Under new directives, the secretaries of the United States Army, United States Navy, and United States Air Force have been instructed to conduct comprehensive reviews of their legal structures.

The reviews aim to eliminate duplication, reduce bureaucracy, and ensure legal teams directly support combat operations.

Separately, Chris Wright, the US energy secretary, announced that Washington will release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve beginning next week.

The move will continue for 120 days, following a directive from President Trump aimed at reducing global energy prices.

Wright also said 32 member states of the International Energy Agency approved a broader plan to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves.

He added that Iran has posed a threat to the energy security of the United States and its allies for 47 years, saying that under Trump’s leadership that threat would be addressed and US energy security protected.

Meanwhile, a report by Reuters citing US intelligence sources said Iran’s government is not expected to collapse in the near term despite increasing pressure.

According to the report, the leadership in Tehran still maintains control over the country’s internal situation and state institutions.

The sources said Iran’s leadership remains capable of managing domestic conditions and preventing political or security breakdown.

The report also cited a senior Israeli official who said there is no certainty that the ongoing war against Iran and its allied groups would lead to the collapse of the political system in Tehran.

The aircraft incident comes as military operations expand across multiple fronts in the Middle East amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.