French President Confirms French Soldier Killed in Drone Attack on Peshmerga Base in Erbil Province

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a French soldier was killed and several others wounded in a drone attack on a Peshmerga base in Erbil province.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Emmanuel Macron announced that a French soldier was killed in a drone attack in the Erbil region of Iraq, following a strike targeting a Peshmerga base where coalition forces are stationed.

The French president said Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion, from the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins based in Varces, died during the attack.

“Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq,” Macron said.

Addressing the soldier’s family and fellow troops, the French president added:

“To his family, to his brothers in arms, I want to express all the affection and solidarity of the Nation.”

Macron also confirmed that several French soldiers were wounded in the same incident.

“France stands by their side and with their loved ones,” he said.

He strongly condemned the attack, saying:

“This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against Daesh since 2015 is unacceptable.”

Macron stressed that the deployment of French forces in Iraq operates within a clear counterterrorism framework.

“Their presence in Iraq is part of the strict framework of the fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also emphasized that the war in Iran cannot justify such attacks.

Earlier, AFP reported that a drone strike targeted a Peshmerga base in the Mala Qara area of Makhmour, located in Erbil province.

According to the report, two drones struck the base, which hosts coalition forces supporting the Peshmerga.

Initial reports indicated that six French soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Following those reports, the French military confirmed that the wounded personnel were immediately evacuated and transported to the nearest medical center for treatment.

The attack marks a deadly escalation involving coalition forces stationed in the Kurdistan Region as security tensions rise across the wider region.