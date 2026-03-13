Turkish Air Defense Systems Intercept Ballistic Missile Launched Toward Strategic Incirlik Air Base

Turkish air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile reportedly aimed at Incirlik Air Base, a key NATO and US military facility in southern Türkiye.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A ballistic missile was intercepted near the Incirlik Air Base after being launched toward the strategic military facility, according to reports from Turkish media.

According to the reports, the incident occurred early Friday.

Turkish media said the missile was successfully intercepted by the country’s air defense system before reaching its intended target, eliminating the immediate threat.

The base is located in Adana province in southern Türkiye and is considered one of the most important strategic military installations used by the United States and the NATO alliance in the Middle East.

The facility lies roughly 150 kilometers from the border with Syria, giving it significant operational value for military missions across the region.

Because of its geographic location, the base has long served as a key hub for monitoring and coordinating military operations across the Middle East, the eastern Mediterranean, and the Caucasus region.

Military presence at the base

In terms of ownership, the base is formally operated by Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Turkish Air Force.

However, under defense agreements between Ankara and Washington, D.C., the 39th Air Base Wing of the US Air Force is stationed at the facility.

Other NATO forces also use the base for logistical and operational support when required.

The attempted strike comes amid escalating regional tensions following multiple attacks across the Middle East, including a recent drone strike on a Peshmerga base in the Erbil region of Iraq that killed a French soldier and wounded several others, according to Emmanuel Macron.

The interception highlights growing security risks surrounding key military installations across the region as conflict dynamics continue to intensify.