CENTCOM Confirms Deaths of All Crew Members in KC-135 Crash Over Iraq

The U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury, and all six crew members aboard have been confirmed deceased, officials said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have been confirmed dead, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday. The aircraft was lost while operating over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, a U.S.-led military campaign in the region.

CENTCOM confirmed that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire. Officials said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, with all potential causes, including mechanical failure or technical issues, being examined. The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified, in line with military protocol.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. local time, according to the military statement, involving two KC-135 aircraft operating together. While one aircraft went down, the second landed safely. Rescue operations were immediately launched, though all personnel aboard the downed plane were ultimately found deceased. CENTCOM has dispatched additional personnel and resources to the crash site to assist recovery efforts and support the ongoing investigation.

All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased



TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been a long-serving aerial refueling aircraft for the U.S. Air Force, providing mid-air refueling capabilities that extend the operational range and endurance of both combat and support aircraft worldwide. While the aircraft has been involved in multiple military operations for decades, incidents resulting in total crew loss remain rare.

Officials emphasized that the crash occurred in friendly airspace, underscoring that the event was not linked to active combat operations. CENTCOM has stated that the ongoing investigation will include analysis of flight data, maintenance records, and other relevant information to determine the precise cause of the crash. Coordination with Iraqi authorities at the local level has been prioritized to secure the crash site and ensure the safety of recovery teams.

The incident takes place amid expanding U.S. and allied military operations in the Middle East, including ongoing conflict with Iranian forces and allied groups. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously outlined that American forces remain actively engaged in combat operations, with the administration prioritizing operational readiness, combat lethality, and deterrence measures. Hegseth has also instructed branches of the U.S. military to conduct comprehensive reviews of their legal support structures to streamline and improve assistance to commanders in combat operations.

Separately, the U.S. administration has taken measures to mitigate regional and global energy concerns. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced plans to release 172 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over 120 days, following a directive from President Donald Trump aimed at reducing global energy prices. In coordination with the International Energy Agency, 32 member states have approved a broader plan to release an additional 400 million barrels from strategic reserves. Officials cited the ongoing conflict with Iran as a factor affecting energy security for the United States and its allies.

Intelligence assessments cited by Reuters indicate that Iran’s government is not expected to collapse despite mounting international pressure. U.S. and Israeli officials noted that Tehran’s leadership retains control over state institutions and domestic conditions, and there is no certainty that ongoing hostilities will result in the collapse of Iran’s political system.

The KC-135 crash represents a rare but serious loss for U.S. forces operating in Iraq. CENTCOM officials continue to monitor developments closely, coordinating with regional partners and ensuring that recovery and investigative operations adhere to safety and procedural standards. The military has pledged to provide further information as the investigation progresses and as notifications to next of kin are completed.