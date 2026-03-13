U.S. State Department to Kurdistan24: Iraqi Government Must Stop Terrorist Militias

The U.S. State Department urged Iraq to act immediately against Iran-backed militias, warning they must not use Iraqi territory to threaten U.S. personnel or regional stability. Washington conveyed the warning directly to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Department of State on Friday called on the Iraqi government to take immediate action against Iran-backed militias operating in the country, emphasizing that such groups must not be allowed to use Iraqi territory to threaten U.S. interests or regional stability. The statement specifically cited attacks on diplomatic, military, and civilian infrastructure across Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

In a briefing to Kurdistan24, the State Department confirmed that Washington issued a high-level warning to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, urging the dissolution of armed militias and the cessation of their attacks. The U.S. Secretary of State reportedly conveyed these concerns directly during a phone call with Prime Minister Sudani on March 9.

“In a call on March 9 with Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani, the Secretary strongly condemned terrorist attacks by Iran and Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq and encouraged urgent action to dismantle the militias, halt their attacks, and ensure they cannot use Iraqi territory to threaten the United States and the region,” the statement read.

The U.S. government stressed that it is the Iraqi government’s responsibility to prevent militias from using national territory as a staging ground for attacks against the United States or its allies. Officials noted that Washington expects swift and decisive measures to eliminate these armed groups and safeguard civilian and diplomatic infrastructure.

The statement reflects growing U.S. concern over the operational capacity of Iran-backed militias in Iraq and the potential security risks posed to American personnel and regional partners. The call for immediate action aligns with prior U.S. warnings issued at senior levels of the Iraqi government regarding the threat posed by these armed groups.

While the U.S. statement did not provide a detailed timeline for Iraqi government action, it emphasized the urgency of dismantling militias to halt ongoing attacks. Officials reiterated that Iraqi authorities bear direct accountability for ensuring that these armed groups cannot continue to operate freely or conduct activities that could threaten U.S. personnel or undermine broader regional stability.

The U.S. Department of State also reaffirmed its condemnation of attacks targeting both military and civilian assets, including embassies and other diplomatic facilities. By highlighting the responsibility of the Iraqi government to intervene, Washington underlined its position that the persistence of militia operations constitutes a serious challenge to national and regional security.

The call to Prime Minister Sudani forms part of ongoing U.S. diplomatic engagement with Baghdad, aimed at curtailing the influence of armed groups aligned with Iran and ensuring that Iraqi territory is not used to conduct hostilities against the United States or allied nations.