Kurdistan Region and France Presidents Discuss Regional Situation

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the March 12 attack in Makhmour, expressing condolences and reaffirming cooperation to maintain security and protect coalition forces.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Friday the recent attack in the Makhmour border area that resulted in the death of a French soldier and injuries to several others. The attack targeted a joint base of Peshmerga forces and French troops operating within the International Coalition.

The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region released a statement confirming the telephone conversation, during which Barzani strongly condemned the incident and extended condolences to Macron, the French government, and the family of the deceased soldier. Barzani also wished a speedy recovery to the wounded personnel.

Barzani underscored France’s role and sacrifices in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, noting that French military forces have contributed to maintaining security and combating terrorism. He called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its responsibility to prevent attacks by armed groups, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure that the country’s interests and international relations are not jeopardized by such incidents.

The statement said Barzani expressed gratitude for France’s ongoing support and cooperation in the region, highlighting the importance of sustained partnership between the Kurdistan Region and French forces.

President Macron thanked President Barzani for his condolences and reaffirmed France’s commitment to continuing support and collaboration with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The French President acknowledged the Kurdistan leadership’s cooperation and reiterated that France remains engaged in regional security efforts alongside local and international partners.

The conversation also addressed broader regional developments and the ongoing war, with both leaders emphasizing the need to intensify efforts to halt hostilities and resolve conflicts through peaceful means.

The discussion reflected a shared commitment to addressing security threats while minimizing the impact on civilian populations and maintaining cooperation with international partners.

The statement noted that the attack in Makhmour represents a significant security incident affecting both local and coalition forces. Barzani highlighted the imperative for Iraqi authorities to take urgent measures to prevent similar attacks and protect coalition personnel operating in the region.

French military officials and local authorities in Kurdistan continue to assess the situation, coordinate security measures, and provide support to the affected personnel. The attack comes amid ongoing regional instability and heightened security concerns along border areas.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with coalition partners and the Iraqi government to strengthen security and prevent future incidents.