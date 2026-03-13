Missile Attack Targets French Forces at K1 Base in Southern Kirkuk

French forces at the K1 base in Kirkuk were targeted by two Katyusha rockets Friday as a helicopter landed. The attack missed its targets, causing minor damage and no casualties, amid ongoing regional tensions following a deadly drone strike on French troops in Erbil.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - French forces at the K1 military base in southern Kirkuk were targeted by two Katyusha rockets on Friday as a French helicopter was landing, Kurdish police sources said, marking a failed attack with no casualties. The rockets, fired toward the base, landed outside the perimeter wall, causing only minor structural damage.

Authorities said the primary target of the attack was the French military personnel stationed at K1, who maintain headquarters and positions within the base.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, including recent drone strikes in the Kurdistan Region. Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into a separate drone attack on French forces in Erbil province that killed Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion, 42, and wounded several other soldiers.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani discussed the Erbil strike during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing Baghdad’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and contain the escalation of conflict in the region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

Sudani condemned attacks on Iraqi sovereignty that have resulted in casualties among Popular Mobilization Forces members, describing the strikes as actions that threaten social stability and disrupt public order.

Regarding the French forces, the Prime Minister expressed condolences for the loss of Frion and confirmed that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to determine the circumstances of the drone attack.

The Prime Minister’s office noted that Sudani and Macron discussed regional security developments, including ongoing military operations conducted by U.S. and Israeli forces against Iran, which have intensified in recent weeks.

Sudani reiterated Baghdad’s commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the wider conflict and restoring long-term stability and security in Iraq and the broader Middle East.

President Macron conveyed France’s support for Iraq’s efforts to mediate regional disputes and foster stability, highlighting Iraq’s central role in bridging differing viewpoints and consolidating security in the region.

Macron condemned the Erbil drone attack, describing it as “in no way acceptable,” and reaffirmed that France’s military engagement in the Gulf and Middle East remains defensive and focused on supporting allies.

He emphasized that the incident provides no justification for any party to attack French forces and said France does not seek involvement in a broader regional war.

The drone strike in Erbil, carried out by an Iranian Shahed drone, followed earlier attacks targeting coalition forces, including a separate strike on an Italian base in the same region. The French military reported that the Erbil strike occurred while French troops were conducting counter-terrorism training alongside Iraqi counterparts.

The governor of Erbil said two drones were involved and that the base hit was located approximately 40 kilometers from the regional capital. French officials said the strike represented a direct challenge to France’s overseas military posture and stressed that immediate measures are being taken to review force protection and coordination with local authorities.

French diplomatic sources indicated that Macron’s remarks followed consultations with regional partners regarding security protocols and operational measures for French forces stationed in Iraq.

Macron linked the attack to broader regional hostilities, noting the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran and the potential impact on regional stability and international energy markets. French authorities emphasized the country’s continued commitment to existing sanctions on Russia, asserting that Middle East conflicts should not influence those measures.

Meanwhile, U.S. military operations in Iraq have targeted locations in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Anbar, and Babil. The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally protested these strikes, emphasizing that they violate Iraq’s sovereignty and endanger civilians and civil and military institutions, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

Undersecretary Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris, calling for prior coordination of any operations originating on Iraqi soil and stressing adherence to cultural and social contexts to manage crises effectively. Harris stated that U.S. operations are directed exclusively against Iran and highlighted the need to protect U.S. diplomatic missions in Baghdad and Erbil.

Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to preventing the recurrence of attacks on foreign personnel and maintaining diplomatic safeguards for international forces. Baghdad continues to coordinate with coalition partners to ensure operational safety and uphold Iraqi sovereignty.

The K1 base rocket attack underscores ongoing security risks for foreign forces operating in Iraq.

This article was updated on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 09:37pm.