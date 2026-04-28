KRG Spokesperson: Kurdistan Government Committed to Facilitating Investor Activities

KRG reaffirmed full support for investors as PM Barzani pledged to ease business procedures, address challenges, and boost economic growth during a high-level meeting in Erbil.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting investors, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressing the importance of easing business operations and resolving challenges during a high-level meeting held in Erbil on Tuesday.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani announced that the Prime Minister, during an expanded meeting with a number of major investors in the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the government’s full commitment to providing all necessary facilitation to ensure the smooth conduct of their work.

According to a statement, Barzani began the meeting by thanking investors for their active role and tangible contributions to the development of various projects across the Region.

He told participants: “I am keen to listen closely to your proposals and observations, as your vision holds special importance for us in shaping the path of Kurdistan’s development.”

During the discussions, investors and business leaders praised the continued pace of reconstruction in the Kurdistan Region, commending the strategic projects implemented by the ninth cabinet.

They specifically highlighted initiatives such as the Runaki electricity project and the MyAccount banking project, in addition to infrastructure developments including roads and bridges, agriculture, and water resource protection.

Hawramani noted that the meeting included comprehensive clarifications for investors, while the government renewed its commitment to facilitating administrative and technical procedures related to their activities.

The meeting concluded with investors presenting proposals and recommendations aimed at addressing current economic and business challenges.

Hawramani confirmed that all observations raised during the meeting were formally documented, stressing that they will be followed up and addressed “point by point.”

At the outset of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani outlined recent internal developments in the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader political and economic changes in Iraq and the wider region.

He expressed hope that the formation of Iraq’s new federal cabinet would mark the beginning of a new phase of stability and peace, contributing to resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, based on constitutional principles and recognition of the Kurdistan Region’s federal status.

Barzani also referred to the recent parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, noting efforts to form a new KRG cabinet as soon as possible, and voiced optimism that the process would move forward without further delays.

He praised local investors and the private sector for their continued support, highlighting their key role in strengthening the economy and boosting commercial activity, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting economic growth and private sector development.