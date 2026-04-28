PM Barzani Offers Condolences Over Death of Kurdish Intellectual Faruq Rafiq

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his sympathies to Rafiq’s family, friends, relatives, and colleagues, noting that he shares in their grief.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement expressing his condolences over the passing of prominent Kurdish intellectual and writer Faruq Rafiq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In his message, Prime Minister Barzani extended his sympathies to Rafiq’s family, friends, relatives, and colleagues, noting that he shares in their grief.

Barzani said, “May God bless his soul with paradise and grant patience and comfort to his family.”

The statement comes after Rafiq passed away earlier the same day at his home in Erbil.

Faruq Rafiq, whose full name was Faruq Rafiq Hama Karim, was born in Sulaimani and was widely regarded as a leading intellectual in the fields of philosophy and political thought. He earned his PhD in philosophy from a university in Canada, where he spent part of his academic career before returning to the Kurdistan Region.

Rafiq gained recognition for his extensive research on modern philosophy, liberalism, and political theory. In addition to his academic contributions, he was active in the media sector, serving as editor-in-chief of Awaz magazine, a publication focused on philosophy and science.

Throughout his career, he authored several notable works that contributed to intellectual discourse in the region. Among his most significant publications are Reconciliation of Reason and Love, which explores liberal education and civic ethics; The Art of Philosophy, a metaphysical lecture; and Pax Americana: The Era of American Hegemony.

His other works include The Art of Love (2010), A Station in a Philosophical Journey (2011), and One Hour Before Midnight.

Rafiq’s death marks a significant loss to the Kurdish intellectual and cultural community.