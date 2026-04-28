PM Barzani Meets Investors, Voices Optimism on New Government Formation and Economic Growth

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani outlined recent internal developments in the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader political and economic changes in Iraq and the wider region.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a meeting on Tuesday with a group of investors from across the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani outlined recent internal developments in the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader political and economic changes in Iraq and the wider region.

Addressing the formation of Iraq’s new federal cabinet, he expressed hope that it would mark the start of a new phase of stability and peace, and contribute to resolving outstanding issues between the KRG and the federal government. He stressed that such progress should be based on the constitution, the respect for constitutional rights, and recognition of the Kurdistan Region’s federal status.

Barzani also referred to the recent Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, noting a strong push to form a new KRG cabinet as soon as possible. He voiced optimism that the process would move forward without further delays.

The Prime Minister praised local investors and the private sector for their continued support, highlighting their key role in strengthening the region’s economy and boosting commercial activity.

The meeting concluded with participants presenting a series of proposals and recommendations aimed at addressing current economic and business challenges. Barzani responded to the attendees’ questions and observations, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting economic growth and private sector development.