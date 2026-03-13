Drone Attack on French Forces in Kurdistan Region Kills One Soldier, Wounds Six, Peshmerga Commander Says

One French soldier was killed and six others wounded in the drone strike on a French position in the Kurdistan Region, according to Peshmerga Sector 6 commander Sirwan Barzani.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - One French soldier was killed and six others wounded in a drone attack targeting French forces in the Kurdistan Region, Major-General Sirwan Barzani, commander of Peshmerga Sector 6 (Gwer-Makhmour), said Friday, describing the strike as a terrorist act carried out with three drones against a site where French troops are stationed.

Major-General Barzani said the attack took place late Thursday night within the area of responsibility of Sector 6, where French forces are deployed alongside Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi security forces as part of ongoing coordination against ISIS militants. According to the Peshmerga commander, three drones were used in the strike against the French military position.

“Last night, a terrorist attack with three drones targeted French Forces stationed along our Peshmerga front in an advisory role. Seven soldiers were wounded in the attack, and sadly one has since passed away,” Major-General Barzani said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Sector 6 commander expressed concern about the incident, noting that French and Peshmerga forces are jointly operating in the area while coordinating with the Iraqi army in efforts to counter ISIS activity and maintain security. He said the attack occurred while the forces were engaged in efforts to stabilize the area.

"It is deeply shocking that such an atrocity would be carried out at a time when both the French Forces and the Peshmerga have stood along the Iraqi Army in the fight against ISIS, working for the stability and security of all of Iraq. Neither force has taken part in the recent attacks in the region, which makes this act all the more senseless," the statement read.

Major-General Barzani stated that neither the Peshmerga forces nor the French military are involved in the ongoing regional conflicts, emphasizing that their presence is tied to security coordination and counter-terrorism cooperation. He described the drone strike as a “meaningless and unjust act” carried out during a period of heightened regional tensions.

The commander also offered condolences to the family of the French soldier who was killed and wished a swift recovery for the wounded personnel.

The attack forms part of a series of recent security incidents involving foreign forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Earlier on Friday, French forces at the K1 military base in southern Kirkuk were targeted by a rocket attack while a French helicopter was landing at the facility, Kurdish police sources said.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24 from a Kirkuk police source, two Katyusha rockets were fired toward the base at the moment the helicopter was arriving. The rockets missed their intended target and landed outside the perimeter wall of the installation, the source said.

The security source told Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Kirkuk that the rockets caused only material damage to the wall surrounding the base and resulted in no casualties. The source added that the attack appeared to have been directed specifically at French forces stationed at the base, who maintain headquarters and positions within the K1 facility.

The K1 base has been used by coalition forces in operations related to counter-terrorism coordination in Iraq.

The incidents occurred amid heightened regional tensions following earlier attacks targeting coalition forces and installations in Iraq. Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the drone strike on French personnel in the Kurdistan Region that resulted in the death of a French soldier, according to officials.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani discussed the attack during a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office. The two leaders addressed the circumstances of the strike and broader regional developments.

Sudani expressed condolences for the French soldier who was killed in the attack and confirmed that Iraqi authorities had begun a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The Prime Minister also emphasized Iraq’s efforts to prevent further attacks on foreign forces operating in the country.

The statement from Sudani’s office said the two leaders discussed ongoing regional hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, and reviewed diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the escalation.

Sudani reiterated that Iraq is working to achieve a ceasefire and to prevent further destabilization in the region. The Prime Minister also condemned attacks that violate Iraqi sovereignty and that have caused casualties among members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, describing them as actions that threaten social stability.

Macron, for his part, expressed support for Iraq’s diplomatic efforts and its role in mediating regional tensions, according to the statement. The French President emphasized Iraq’s importance in facilitating dialogue and promoting stability in the Middle East.

Separately, Macron publicly condemned the drone attack on French forces in the Kurdistan Region. Speaking at a press conference, he said the incident was “in no way acceptable.”

“The attack on Erbil is in no way acceptable. France’s stance and policy in the Gulf and the Middle East are very clear; it is purely a defensive policy to support our allies, and it provides no justification for any party to attack us,” Macron said.

French authorities said their military presence in the region is focused on supporting partners and participating in coalition activities against extremist groups.

Officials in Paris also indicated that the French military is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the attack and examining force protection measures in coordination with local authorities.

The drone strike that killed the French soldier was reported to have involved drones targeting a base where French troops were conducting training activities alongside Iraqi counterparts. Regional officials said the installation struck in the attack was located approximately 40 kilometers from Erbil.

The strike followed other incidents involving foreign military facilities in the Kurdistan Region, including a separate drone attack on an Italian base in Erbil. Italian authorities reported no casualties in that incident but said their personnel were temporarily withdrawn from the installation.

International coalition forces from several countries remain deployed in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in support roles that include training local security forces and coordinating counter-terrorism operations.

Iraqi officials have said they are working with international partners to maintain security and protect foreign personnel operating in the country.

The drone attack reported by Peshmerga commanders and the rocket strike targeting the K1 base in Kirkuk highlight ongoing security risks facing coalition forces stationed in Iraq.