Hamas Urges Iran Not to Target Neighboring States

Hamas called on Iran to avoid targeting neighboring countries while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself and urging regional cooperation to halt ongoing hostilities.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Palestinian militant group Hamas called on Iran on Saturday to refrain from targeting neighboring countries, while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israeli and U.S. military actions, AFP reported.

In a statement, Hamas said, “While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries.”

The group urged regional governments and the international community to “work towards halting” the ongoing war in the Persian Gulf region.

Hamas’s appeal comes in the wake of repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks on Gulf states. The group emphasized the difficulty of balancing its strategic alliance with Iran and its network of supporters across the Gulf region, as noted by The Wall Street Journal.

The statement also condemned what Hamas described as “American-Zionist aggression” against Iran, while maintaining that Tehran has the right to respond.

The group previously denounced the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the conflict, describing it as a “heinous crime.”

Hamas acknowledged Khamenei’s longstanding support for the Palestinian movement, saying, “He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance.”

According to the AFP report, Hamas did not specify which Iranian attacks it was referring to, but the statement highlighted the group’s dual concern: supporting Iran’s self-defense while avoiding escalation that could affect neighboring countries.

The group’s call underscores its strategic position as both a political actor with ties to Iran and a movement with stakeholders across the Gulf region.

Hamas has previously coordinated with Iran on political and military matters, while also engaging with other regional governments to manage tensions and maintain influence.

The statement urged all parties to prioritize regional stability and to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The group reiterated that while Iran has the right to respond to attacks from Israel and the United States, military actions should not extend to neighboring countries, which could worsen the regional situation and undermine international efforts to halt the war.