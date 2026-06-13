UAE Categorically Denies Transferring Billions in Frozen Funds to Iran Amid Secretive Diplomacy

Abu Dhabi's public rejection of a Reuters report claiming a massive financial arrangement highlights the intense sensitivity surrounding Gulf efforts to navigate U.S.-Iran tensions.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates has issued a forceful and categorical denial of international media reports claiming that Abu Dhabi agreed to release billions of dollars to Iran in exchange for an end to military attacks on its territory.

In a sharply worded statement released Saturday by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Gulf state insisted that it has neither transferred a purported $3 billion initial tranche to Tehran nor facilitated the unfreezing of any Iranian assets through Emirati channels.

The ministry described the allegations as "entirely false and unfounded," lacking any factual basis or credible evidence.

The UAE's rare, direct rebuttal highlights the immense diplomatic sensitivity enveloping the Persian Gulf as regional powers attempt to navigate the fraught endgame of the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The denial was specifically directed at a deeply sourced, exclusive report published Friday by Reuters correspondents Andrew Mills, Marwa Rashad, and Ahmad Ghaddar.

Citing four unnamed sources described as regional and informed actors, the Reuters report claimed that the UAE had agreed to unlock between $10 billion and $20 billion for Iran.

The sources alleged that a first tranche of $3 billion had already been made available, framing the move as a tactical pivot by Abu Dhabi to secure its own borders and protect Dubai's status as a premier global business hub.

According to the Reuters report, the arrangement was supposedly negotiated as compensation for war damages, allowing Iran to halt missile and drone attacks on the UAE while sparing Washington from the political fallout of directly offering financial concessions.

The report noted that the UAE's last direct attack by Iran occurred more than a month ago, on May 4, targeting the port of Fujairah.

The UAE government, however, firmly rejected the premise that it is engaging in unauthorized financial statecraft.

While a UAE official had earlier told Reuters that Abu Dhabi's foreign policy is focused on "promoting de-escalation and reducing tensions across the region," the subsequent formal statement from MoFA demanded that media outlets verify information through official channels rather than disseminating "baseless allegations."

The dispute over the reported funds underscores a central tension in the current Middle Eastern security environment: the complex intersection of military deterrence, diplomatic negotiations, and international financial sanctions.

For decades, Dubai has served as one of Tehran's most critical economic lifelines, and its banking sector has historically held substantial Iranian-linked deposits. However, under intense U.S. sanctions designed to police the global dollar-clearing system, those assets remain heavily immobilized.

Any foreign institution caught violating the sanctions regime risks being severed from the American financial network.

According to the Reuters report, it was unclear whether the funds allegedly earmarked for transfer belonged directly to the UAE or originated from these long-blocked Iranian accounts.

Nevertheless, the prospect of unlocking such vast sums touches on the most contentious element of the broader U.S.-Iran negotiations currently underway to secure a permanent ceasefire.

Iranian officials have previously stated that the unfreezing of assets, including those held in Qatar and other foreign banks, is a non-negotiable prerequisite for ensuring safe maritime passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's disruption of Gulf shipping and its targeting of regional infrastructure, including recent strikes on Kuwait's international airport, have exerted severe pressure on global energy markets and raised alarms in Western capitals.

Yet, Washington remains highly cautious regarding sanctions relief. The Reuters report cited U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who emphasized that economic benefits would only flow to Tehran if it meets strict obligations, rejecting the idea of releasing funds simply for signing a deal or attending a meeting.

For Abu Dhabi, the mere suggestion of facilitating a multibillion-dollar transfer to Iran outside of a formalized international agreement poses significant reputational risks.

The UAE has spent years cultivating close security ties with the United States while carefully managing its proximity to Iran.

The public clash over the Reuters report reveals the intense pressure Gulf states face as they attempt to balance these competing alliances.

While the true nature of the diplomatic backchannels remains obscured by denials and unnamed sources, the controversy itself highlights the high stakes of the current moment: any lasting peace in the Gulf will inevitably require untangling the complex web of frozen Iranian billions, and the UAE's financial infrastructure remains squarely at the center of that challenge.