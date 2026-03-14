Kurdistan Region Resumes Commercial and Tourist Travel via Iran Border Crossings

The reopening of the Haji Omeran and Sayranban border crossings restores vital transport and trade links between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, allowing commercial and tourist movement to continue as before.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Haji Omeran and Sayranban border crossings between the Kurdistan Region and Iran are reopening, allowing the resumption of commercial and tourist travel, the local directorates announced Saturday.

The Directorate of the Haji Omeran International Border Crossing stated that the crossing will reopen to all traffic starting Sunday, March 15, 2026, coinciding with the reopening of Iran’s Tamarchin customs border.

The reopening applies to merchants, companies, importers, exporters, and travelers, according to the notice, and marks the restoration of normal commercial and tourist operations that had been suspended amid regional tensions.

The directorate emphasized that all movements across the border will proceed as they did prior to the closure.

Separately, the Sayranban border crossing resumed commercial traffic earlier Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The local directorate noted that the reopening followed coordinated efforts between Kurdish officials and Iranian counterparts, including Khwaja Bandi, the director of Sayranban on the Iranian side.

The border had previously been completely closed to both commercial and tourist travel due to heightened military conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The closures had disrupted the flow of goods into the Kurdistan Region, affecting daily commerce and the availability of essential commodities.

Authorities said that reopening the crossings is intended to normalize truck traffic and facilitate the import of goods and commercial commodities into the Kurdistan Region.

The statements highlighted that the measure is expected to benefit local citizens and contribute to stabilizing prices for goods and daily necessities in regional markets.

The Haji Omeran and Sayranban crossings are key entry points for trade and travel between the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

Their reopening follows a period of close communication between the Kurdish authorities and Iranian border officials, aimed at ensuring that operations resume smoothly and safely.

Officials confirmed that commercial and tourist movement will now proceed without interruption, providing a structured channel for the flow of imports and exports.

The resumption of activity at these crossings comes as part of broader efforts to maintain regional economic stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.