Iran Warns U.S. and Regional States of Retaliation, Confirms Strait of Hormuz Strategic Closure

Araqchi warns of retaliation against attacks on Iranian facilities while restricting U.S. and allied access to the Strait of Hormuz

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi issued a strong warning on Saturday to the United States and regional countries, stating that Iranian forces will respond decisively to any attack on the country’s military or strategic facilities.

In remarks to journalists, Araqchi highlighted the strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz to U.S. and allied naval vessels, while extending accusations against several foreign countries, saying their territories had been used to launch strikes against Iran.

“Our forces will respond to any attack on Iranian facilities. If our installations are targeted, our forces will strike American bases in the region or any other locations where U.S. presence exists,” he said.

Regarding a recent assault on the Kharg oil terminal, Araqchi clarified that the attack had originated from foreign territory and accused the United States of targeting Iranian assets from bases in neighboring countries. He stressed that Tehran’s actions are defensive, aimed at protecting its sovereignty.

At the same time, regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Araqchi emphasized that the strait remains open for international navigation but is completely closed to U.S. ships and vessels from hostile countries, underscoring Tehran’s strategic control over the vital waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil shipments. Its strategic significance has long made it a flashpoint for tensions between Iran and Western powers, particularly the United States, as any disruption could have immediate implications for global energy markets and regional security.

The warning comes amid heightened hostilities in the Gulf, including recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian positions and missile responses from Tehran targeting both Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.