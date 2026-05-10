Iran Responds to U.S Proposal

Tehran submits a reply through Pakistani mediation as the supreme leader calls for continuation of operations

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - According to the Iranian State Media, Iran has officially submitted its response to the latest U.S. proposal aimed at ending the regional war, in a development that came only hours after reports that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued new military directives to Iran’s armed forces.

Tasnim reported Sunday that Iran’s response to the latest American proposal was delivered through Pakistani mediators.

According to the report, the current proposed framework focuses primarily on ending the ongoing war and reducing regional escalation, while broader negotiations would continue afterward.

Iranian Foreign Ministry officials had previously stated in early May that Tehran would formally communicate its views and observations regarding U.S. proposals after completing internal reviews and final consultations.

The diplomatic development came shortly after Iranian state television and Tasnim reported that Major General Ali Abdollahi met Mojtaba Khamenei, who reportedly issued “new directives and guidance for the continuation of operations to confront the enemy.”

According to Tasnim, Abdollahi informed the supreme leader that Iran’s military forces remain in a high state of defensive and offensive readiness and are fully prepared to confront what Iranian officials described as hostile “American-Zionist” actions.

The parallel emergence of military messaging and diplomatic engagement reflects Tehran’s ongoing strategy of combining negotiation efforts with continued military pressure and strategic signaling.

The latest Iranian response comes amid intensified mediation efforts involving Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia aimed at securing a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to halt the conflict and establish a framework for broader negotiations.

Earlier Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff met Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Miami to discuss efforts to secure the agreement.

Diplomatic sources say discussions currently focus on sanctions relief, maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, ceasefire arrangements, and limits on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Despite ongoing negotiations, military alert levels remain elevated throughout the region amid concerns that any collapse in diplomacy could quickly trigger renewed confrontation involving Iran, the United States, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups across the Middle East.