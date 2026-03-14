Drone Strikes Target Multiple PMF Bases in Khormato District, Casualties Reported

The 52nd Brigade was hit five times, including a Hezbollah-affiliated weapons and munitions cache, leaving four wounded, according to a local security source

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A series of drone attacks struck several bases of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s Salahaddin Province on Saturday, leaving at least one armed member injured, according to a local security source.

The attacks targeted four PMF positions across eastern and northern Khormato District and the surrounding areas of Amerli District. The 52nd Brigade was hit five times, including a Hezbollah-affiliated weapons and munitions cache, leaving four wounded, according to local sources.

The Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-sponsored paramilitary umbrella organization composed of multiple militias, has a significant presence across Salahaddin and other provinces in northern and central Iraq.

Khormato and Amerli, key districts in Salahaddin, have witnessed repeated clashes and security incidents due to their strategic location and mixed demographic composition.

Security forces have reportedly heightened patrols and tightened protective measures around key PMF installations.

Following the attacks, the Popular Mobilization Forces issued an official statement through its media channels and social networks, stressing that all news and official positions are communicated exclusively via verified platforms under the group’s “General Media Administration.”

The statement clarified: “Any report or news published outside these platforms is not considered an official statement of the PMF, but only reflects the opinion of the individuals or outlets that released it.”

The PMF called on journalists and social media users to rely solely on official sources when reporting on its operations, warning that unverified reports could lead to misinformation and confusion.

Since the outbreak of the U.S.–Israel campaign against Iran on February 28, several Iran‑backed Iraqi armed militia groups under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces have publicly and formally claimed responsibility for rocket and drone attacks on American and other foreign bases and interests in the Kurdistan Region and across the broader Gulf Cooperation Council states, as part of their declared solidarity with Tehran and in response to the escalating conflict.