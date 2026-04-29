PM Barzani, PMF Chairman Discuss Government Formation and Regional Developments

The meeting focused on the current situation in Iraq and the latest regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on key political and security issues.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, received Falih Al-Fayyad, chairman of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on the current situation in Iraq and the latest regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on key political and security issues.

Discussions also addressed ongoing efforts to form a new federal government in Baghdad. Both parties underscored the importance of establishing a service-oriented cabinet that reflects the will of all Iraqi components, while adhering to the constitutional framework and safeguarding the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

The talks come amid continued political negotiations in Iraq following parliamentary dynamics that have delayed the formation of a new federal cabinet. Efforts to reach consensus among political blocs have intensified in recent weeks, as leaders seek to overcome longstanding divisions and address pressing economic and security challenges facing the country.

On Monday, Iraq’s newly elected president, Nizar Amedi, formally nominated businessman Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister-designate, after he secured backing from the country’s largest Shiite political bloc.

In an official statement, the presidency confirmed that Amedi had tasked Zaidi, “the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc,” with forming Iraq’s next government.