PM Barzani Chairs Crisis Management Meeting, Reaffirms Commitment to Public Services and Oil Exports

Prime Minister Barzani praised the operations room and all relevant institutions for their readiness and continued efforts to serve the public and safeguard citizens.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Tuesday afternoon, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, chaired a meeting at the Erbil Governorate Headquarters with the Crisis and Disaster Management Operations Room for Erbil province, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

At the outset, Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, presented an overview of the operations room’s activities, structure, and preparedness. He noted that the body includes both service institutions and security agencies working in coordination to respond to emergencies.

Prime Minister Barzani praised the operations room and all relevant institutions for their readiness and continued efforts to serve the public and safeguard citizens. He instructed officials to carry out their duties effectively and ensure that no disruptions occur in essential services.

Reassuring the public, Barzani stressed that authorities are taking all necessary measures to protect the Kurdistan Region amid ongoing regional tensions. He mentioned recent attacks by outlawed groups targeting oil and gas infrastructure, including fields and refineries, and said the government is working to mitigate their impact, particularly on electricity supply.

Following the meeting, Barzani held a press conference where he addressed a range of political and economic issues.

He underscored that the KRG places the highest priority on the economy, public salaries, and citizens’ livelihoods. Reaffirming the Region’s stance on oil exports, he stated that the Kurdistan Region supports the resumption of exports and is not an obstacle, but has requested guarantees to ensure oil can be exported from its own fields.

Barzani pointed out that previous legal actions by the federal government in Baghdad had halted the Region’s oil exports, emphasizing that the current suspension is not the responsibility of the Kurdistan Region. Despite the relatively limited volume of oil exported from the Region compared to Iraq’s overall output, he reiterated Erbil’s readiness to cooperate and coordinate with Baghdad to resume exports.

Addressing the implementation of the ASYCUDA international customs system, the Prime Minister clarified that the Kurdistan Region has not rejected the system but has requested additional time to prepare for its rollout. He cited challenging economic conditions, trade disruptions, and a noticeable decline in commercial activity as key factors behind the delay.