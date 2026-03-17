UN Warns Middle East War Could Push 45 Million More into Acute Hunger

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau warned that if the conflict persists and oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, the number of people facing acute hunger could surge dramatically.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations warned on Tuesday that an additional 45 million people could face acute hunger if the ongoing Middle East war continues beyond June, raising global food insecurity to alarming levels.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), the conflict—now in its third week—is already driving up food and fuel prices, with ripple effects expected far beyond the region. Rising costs could make staple foods unaffordable for millions of vulnerable families worldwide.

WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau warned that if the conflict persists and oil prices remain above $100 per barrel, the number of people facing acute hunger could surge dramatically.

“This would take global hunger levels to an all-time record, and it’s a terrible, terrible prospect,” Skau told reporters in Geneva, noting that nearly 320 million people are already experiencing acute food insecurity.

He stressed that the crisis is hitting the world’s most vulnerable populations the hardest, particularly those already struggling with poverty and limited access to basic necessities.

“The consequences are falling on people who do not have the margins to cope with a new jump in living costs,” Skau said, urging countries to increase humanitarian funding and support to prevent further deterioration.