PM Barzani Announces Imminent Resumption of Kurdistan Region Oil Exports Amid Ongoing Talks with Baghdad

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said the decision aims to help the country navigate a difficult period, emphasizing cooperation and urgency in addressing ongoing challenges.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Tuesday that oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipeline will resume “as soon as possible,” citing extraordinary national circumstances and the need for collective responsibility.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said the decision aims to help the country navigate a difficult period, emphasizing cooperation and urgency in addressing ongoing challenges.

Barzani noted that parallel discussions with the federal government in Baghdad are continuing, with a focus on lifting restrictions affecting imports and trade into the Kurdistan Region. He added that efforts are also underway to secure guarantees for international oil and gas companies to safely resume production.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the United States for its role and support in facilitating the process.

The announcement signals a potential breakthrough in resolving long-standing disputes over oil exports and economic coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.