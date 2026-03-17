Tom Barrack Praises Erbil-Baghdad Agreement Efforts, Reaffirms Support for Oil Export Resumption

Barrack expressed gratitude to both sides “for their work to reach agreement at this critical time,” highlighting that their “courage, steadfast cooperation, and commitment to the diplomatic path have been truly invaluable.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Tom Barrack, Special Envoy of Donald Trump for Syria and the United States Ambassador to Turkey, on Tuesday commended efforts by Erbil and Baghdad to reach an agreement on resuming energy exports, describing the move as vital for regional prosperity.

In a statement posted on X, Barrack expressed gratitude to both sides “for their work to reach agreement at this critical time,” highlighting that their “courage, steadfast cooperation, and commitment to the diplomatic path have been truly invaluable.” He also reaffirmed that the United States remains fully committed to supporting these efforts amid ongoing challenges.

The remarks come following a phone call earlier in the evening between Barrack and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the call, both sides reviewed the broader situation in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. Barrack conveyed President Trump’s greetings and praised Barzani’s willingness to cooperate with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey.

Read More: PM Barzani, Tom Barrack Discuss Oil Exports, Regional Developments in Phone Call