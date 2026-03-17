Iranian President Vows 'Harsh Revenge' Following Killing of Ali Larijani

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed “harsh revenge” following the killing of Ali Larijani, describing his death as a major loss.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s president issued a strongly worded message on Tuesday following the death of senior official Ali Larijani, vowing retaliation and describing the loss as deeply painful.

On Tuesday, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, released a statement mourning the killing of Ali Larijani, in which he warned that those responsible would face severe consequences.

“The killing of my dear, honorable and respected brother, Dr. Ali Larijani, has caused deep sorrow and grief,” Pezeshkian said.

He described Larijani as a prominent and valuable figure who, throughout the lifetime of the Islamic Republic, served in various positions and was a source of major contributions and achievements.

Pezeshkian added that during Larijani’s long tenure in the Islamic Consultative Assembly and later as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, he witnessed nothing but “goodwill, precision, cooperation, and foresight,” noting that filling his position would be “a very difficult task.”

In another part of his message, the Iranian president issued a direct warning, stating: “Without a doubt, harsh revenge awaits the perpetrators.”

The statement underscores the escalating tone following Larijani’s death, as official reactions in Tehran continue to intensify.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council officially announced the killing of Ali Larijani, marking a significant development amid ongoing regional tensions.

On the same day, Iran’s official media reported that Larijani, who served as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was killed after being targeted in what was described as a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

Iranian media praised his role, stating: “Ali Larijani dedicated his entire life, since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, to serving Islam and the revolution.”

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Larijani was killed alongside his son, Morteza, as well as Alireza Bayati and a number of his guards.

Separately, the Fars News Agency reported that funeral ceremonies will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Tehran for Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij organization, along with other soldiers who were killed.

The confirmation and subsequent details underscore the intensifying developments surrounding Larijani’s death and its wider implications.