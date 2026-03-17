Iran Officially Announces Death of Ali Larijani

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council officially announced the killing of Ali Larijani, with no further details yet released.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran formally confirmed on Tuesday the death of one of its most senior security figures, marking a significant development amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran officially announced the killing of Ali Larijani.

On Tuesday, Iran’s official media announced that Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was killed after being targeted in what was described as a joint attack by the United States and Israel.

Iranian media praised Larijani’s role and influence, stating: “Ali Larijani dedicated his entire life, since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, to serving Islam and the revolution.”

According to the Tasnim News Agency, Larijani was killed alongside his son, Morteza, as well as Alireza Bayati and a number of his guards.

Separately, the Fars News Agency reported that funeral ceremonies will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Tehran for Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij organization, along with other soldiers who were killed.

The announcement comes shortly after earlier reports from Israeli officials claimed that Larijani had been killed in overnight airstrikes targeting senior Iranian figures, though Iranian authorities had not immediately confirmed the reports at the time.

Israel’s defense minister stated that Larijani, who headed Iran’s top security body, was killed in overnight strikes, alongside the head of the Basij militia, Gholam Reza Soleimani.

Israeli media had earlier described the operation as an assassination attempt, while military officials later spoke of “significant preventive achievements” without detailing casualties.

The developments coincide with a sharp escalation across the region, including reported Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting multiple locations, as well as expanded Israeli strikes inside Iran and Lebanon.

The announcement represents a major moment in Iran’s political and security landscape, as Larijani held a key position within the country’s highest security body.