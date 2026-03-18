U.S. Forces Strike Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz Using Heavy Penetrator Bombs

US forces struck Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using heavy munitions, while separate reports confirmed no damage at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Central Command announced that its forces carried out strikes on Iranian missile facilities along the coastline near the Strait of Hormuz, using heavy deep-penetration munitions in an operation targeting what it described as a threat to maritime Security.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation took place hours earlier and involved the use of multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs against hardened Iranian missile sites positioned along the coast.

CENTCOM stated: “Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait.”

The statement emphasized that the targeted missile systems were anti-ship cruise missiles, which US forces assessed as posing a direct risk to international shipping passing through the strategic waterway.

Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran reported a projectile striking the site of the Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, noting that no damage to the facility or injuries among staff had been reported.

Russia’s state nuclear energy company, Rosatom, condemned the incident and called for de-escalation around the facility. Its head, Alexey Likhachev, said in a statement that the company “strongly condemns what happened” and urged all parties to make every effort to calm the situation surrounding the plant.

According to the statement, the strike occurred in Lands adjacent to the Measurement Service building near the Bushehr plant, close to the operational power unit. Radiation levels around the facility were described as normal, and no injuries were reported among personnel.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, cited by Tasnim News Agency, also said that a projectile hit an area near the power station.

The developments underscore a widening scope of military actions and heightened tensions affecting both strategic waterways and sensitive nuclear sites.