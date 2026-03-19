PM Barzani, U.S. Congressman Brian Mast Discuss Regional Developments and Cooperation

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional dynamics and ongoing challenges.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone call on Thursday with Brian Mast, Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss recent developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider Middle East.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional dynamics and ongoing challenges.

Both officials underscored the importance of maintaining close coordination to address current issues and to advance mutual interests, the statement added.