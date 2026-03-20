UAE Dismantles Hezbollah and Iran-Linked Network Involved in Money Laundering and Terror Financing

UAE authorities dismantled a Hezbollah and Iran-linked network involved in money laundering and terror financing, warning of strict action against threats to national security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates has announced the dismantling of a network linked to Hezbollah and Iran, in what officials described as a coordinated effort aimed at undermining the country’s financial stability.

On Friday, the UAE State Security said in a statement that, as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard national security and stability, authorities successfully arrested members of a network directed and funded by Hezbollah and Iran.

According to the statement, investigations revealed that the network operated based on a premeditated strategic plan and in coordination with external actors affiliated with Hezbollah and Iran. The group was also involved in money laundering operations and financing activities described as terrorist, posing what authorities called a direct threat to the country’s institutional security.

The UAE State Security emphasized that relevant bodies are closely monitoring such activities and will not tolerate any attempts to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for destructive or terrorist purposes.

In its concluding remarks, the statement stressed that the UAE will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its security and stability, warning that any external interference or illegal activity targeting the country will be met with firm action, regardless of its origin or cover.

The announcement underscores the UAE’s continued focus on confronting threats to its financial and institutional stability.