President Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani Light Newroz Fire on Erbil Citadel

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani lit the Newroz fire on Friday on the Erbil Citadel, marking the celebration of the Kurdish New Year.

The ceremony, held on Friday, March 20, 2026, took place at the historic citadel, a symbolic site for the Kurdish people.

Kurdistan24 will provide updates as more information from the Newroz celebrations emerges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.