French Ambassador to Iraq Extends Newroz Greetings to Kurds

French Ambassador Patrick Durel extended Newroz greetings to Kurds in Iraq, wishing peace and renewal and affirming France’s support during difficult times.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A message of solidarity and hope marked Newroz celebrations as France reaffirmed its support for Kurds in Iraq during a time of regional challenges.

On Friday, the French ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, shared a Newroz message in Kurdish on his X account, extending greetings to Kurds across Iraq.

“On the occasion of Newroz, I wish renewal and peace for all Kurds in Iraq. In these difficult times, France remains by your side,” Durel said.

His message coincides with Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, which is marked by gatherings and celebrations across Kurdistan. The festival reflects a long-standing tradition associated with renewal, identity, and resilience.

Observed annually in March, Newroz brings communities together through public celebrations that highlight cultural expression and shared heritage, reinforcing a sense of unity among Kurds.

Durel’s remarks underscore France’s position of support at a time he described as challenging, aligning with the broader spirit of Newroz as a moment of renewal and hope.

As Kurds across Iraq mark the occasion, the message adds a diplomatic note to the celebrations, emphasizing continuity, solidarity, and the enduring significance of Newroz.