Trump Marks Nowruz With Message of Peace and US Mission in Middle East

Trump marked Nowruz with a message of peace and US mission in the Middle East, while Iran’s president called for unity, denied war intentions, and proposed a regional security framework amid rising tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a moment framed by tradition and tension, the White House released President Donald Trump’s message marking Newroz, blending seasonal celebration with a broader reflection on peace, dignity, and the United States’ ongoing mission in the Middle East.

The White House published President Donald Trump’s message in which he extended his wishes to Americans observing the occasion.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Nowruz,” Trump said.

He described Nowruz as marking “the start of the Persian New Year,” celebrating “the arrival of spring,” and acknowledging “the eternal triumph of light over darkness.” He added that the ancient holiday serves as “a yearly reflection of the power of new beginnings.”

Trump also connected the occasion to broader geopolitical themes, stating: “As we continue our righteous mission in the Middle East, I pray that this Nowruz will promote the causes of peace and human dignity on American shores and all across the world, and that the year ahead will be filled with many blessings.”

He concluded his message with: “Nowruz Pirouz!”

Separately, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a Newroz message emphasizing that Tehran does not seek war with neighboring or Islamic countries.

In his remarks, Pezeshkian described Newroz as “a symbol of unity and a new beginning,” stressing the need for cohesion and the resolution of internal and external disputes. He also expressed condolences over the deaths of senior officials in Iran and said Tehran is working to resolve issues with neighboring countries.

Pezeshkian criticized the policies of the United States and Israel, accusing them of attempting to portray Iran as a violent actor.

Addressing the nuclear issue, he stated: “According to the fatwa of the Supreme Leader, obtaining nuclear weapons is forbidden, and Iran will never take steps toward developing weapons of mass destruction.”

He called on countries in the region not to fall into what he described as the trap of “enemies,” urging collective efforts toward stability and economic development.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran has no intention of engaging in war with neighboring and Islamic countries and proposed the establishment of a joint regional security structure and an Islamic parliament for countries in the region.

His message comes after, on the morning of Saturday, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the killing of several senior figures. In response, Iran launched a number of missiles toward Israel and targeted several US military bases and facilities across the region.

Pezeshkian’s message underscores Iran’s call for regional cooperation while tensions remain high following the recent escalation of conflict.

As Nowruz marks renewal and reflection, parallel messages from Washington and Tehran highlight a region navigating between calls for peace and the realities of escalating confrontation.