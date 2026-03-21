Jordan Faces 240 Missile and Drone Strikes Amid Middle East Conflict

The vast majority of these attacks were successfully intercepted, highlighting Jordan’s reliance on advanced air defenses

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Jordan has come under sustained attacks since the outbreak of the Middle East war last month, with 240 missiles and drones launched toward the kingdom, the army said Saturday.

The vast majority of these attacks were successfully intercepted, highlighting Jordan’s reliance on advanced air defenses amid escalating regional tensions.

“The total number of missiles and drones fired towards the kingdom since the start of the war has reached 240,” the army said in a statement.

“The Royal Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed 222 missiles and drones, while 18 missiles and drones were not intercepted by the air defenses.”

Over the past week alone, Jordan faced 36 missile and drone attacks. “Fourteen missiles and 21 drones were intercepted and destroyed, while defenses were unable to thwart one attack,” the military’s media office added.

The strikes follow US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to target countries across the region, including Jordan, striking both US interests and civilian infrastructure.

Despite the assaults, Jordan has reported no fatalities. Health authorities previously confirmed 29 injuries, all of whom have since been discharged from hospitals.

The ongoing attacks underscore the growing regional instability and the critical role of Jordan’s air defenses in protecting both military and civilian areas.