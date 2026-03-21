Violence Erupts in Northwest Syria as Kurds Targeted for Displaying Kurdistan Flag

Kurdistan flag burnings and attacks on Kurds were reported across Afrin and Aleppo countryside during Nowruz, with authorities imposing measures and officials condemning violence.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Scenes of celebration turned into moments of harshness and confrontation, as multiple incidents across Afrin and the Aleppo countryside saw the burning of the Kurdistan flag and attacks on Kurdish civilians during Nowruz festivities.

In Afrin and several areas in Aleppo province, attacks were carried out against individuals who raised the Kurdistan flag during Nowruz celebrations, with the flag being burned in public view.

According to several video clips obtained by Kurdistan24, groups described as extremists were seen chanting “Allahu Akbar” while attacking individuals who had raised the Kurdistan flag and were wearing Kurdish clothing.

The footage shows these individuals burning the Kurdistan flag while simultaneously assaulting Kurdish women wearing traditional attire. The attacks reportedly took place in full view of Syrian security forces. Kurdish youth who raised the flag were also beaten, and their vehicles were damaged.

In one video, a large Kurdistan flag was placed on a street, with vehicles and civilians passing over it. Individuals standing on the flag were identified as members of Syrian security forces.

Most of the incidents were reported in Afrin and Azaz, in the countryside of Aleppo. In response to the escalating tensions, Afrin security imposed a curfew in the city from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. to prevent further unrest.

A video recorded in the al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo city on Saturday, March 21, 2026, showed two individuals removing the Kurdish flag from a vehicle during Nowruz celebrations.

In Azaz, footage showed an attack on a Kurdish man and the burning of his motorcycle after he raised the Kurdistan flag.

The incidents come amid a wave of incitement and threats against Kurds in Afrin, with several social media platforms circulating direct threats targeting individuals who display the Kurdistan flag.

Reports also indicated that groups gathered along the Aleppo–Afrin road, issuing threats against anyone raising the Kurdistan flag. The road between Aleppo and Afrin was also closed.

Additional footage showed armed individuals placing the Kurdistan flag on the ground in central Afrin, forcing passersby to walk over it. In another scene, individuals carrying the Syrian flag were seen circling Olive Roundabout in Afrin.

Other reported incidents included attacks on Kurdish individuals in Afrin for carrying the Kurdistan flag and assaults on Kurdish women in front of public security vehicles.

The Kurdistan flag was also burned at the entrance of Tel Rifaat, north of Aleppo and near Afrin.

In response to the developments, Ahmed al-Hilali, spokesperson for the presidential team overseeing the integration process, stated that the team had closely followed the events that occurred following an incident involving an attack on the Syrian Arab Republic flag in the city of Kobani, and the subsequent reactions and violations that affected civilians in several areas, particularly Afrin and its surroundings.

He said: “We clearly condemn any attack on national symbols, as well as the incident of the attack on the Internal Security headquarters in the city of Qamishlo. At the same time, we firmly reject any acts of retaliation or attacks against civilians under any pretext.”

He added: “The state, through its security and judicial institutions, is the only authority authorized to enforce the law and hold violators accountable.”

Al-Hilali also called on residents to remain calm and act responsibly, urging them to avoid being drawn into calls for unrest.

He stressed that efforts related to integration and strengthening state institutions would not be affected by such incidents, but would instead reinforce the determination to establish a state of law that guarantees rights and preserves dignity for all Syrians without exception.

He concluded by emphasizing that the current stage requires prioritizing reason and wisdom, and preserving the positive steps achieved toward stability and national cohesion.

As Nowruz celebrations unfold, the incidents highlight a volatile environment where symbolic acts have triggered wider tensions, raising concerns over civilian safety and stability.