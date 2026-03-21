Netanyahu Vows to Continue War After Iranian Missile Strike Devastates Israeli City of Arad

Netanyahu said Israel faces a “difficult night” after an Iranian missile strike on Arad caused major destruction and left 220 casualties, with rescue efforts ongoing.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described a “difficult night” on early Sunday, following an Iranian missile attack that struck the southern Israeli city of Arad, leaving significant destruction and casualties.

Israeli media outlets reported that a neighborhood in Arad (Negev) was completely destroyed as a result of the missile strikes carried out by Iran.

According to Israel’s emergency services, preliminary figures indicate that 220 people were affected in the attack, including those killed and injured.

Following the strike, Netanyahu stated that despite the severity of the situation, Israel would continue its military operations on all fronts.

“We are going through a difficult night, but we will continue the war on all fronts,” he said.

The mayor of Arad also confirmed that approximately 150 families from the affected neighborhood would need to be relocated as soon as possible to safe and secure areas.

Rescue teams, alongside relevant authorities and local residents, continue search operations through the rubble of collapsed buildings, working to find survivors and recover the bodies of those killed in the attack.

Initial investigations by Israel’s Home Front Command indicate that the strike was carried out using ballistic missiles. Estimates suggest that each missile may have carried hundreds of kilograms of explosive material.

Authorities added that specialized teams are continuing their investigations to determine the exact type of missile used in the attack.

As rescue efforts continue in the devastated city, Israeli officials signal both an ongoing humanitarian response and a determination to sustain military operations despite escalating regional tensions.