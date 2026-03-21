Trump Rejects Iran Deal, Threatens to Strike Power Plants if Strait of Hormuz Not Reopened

Trump rejected a deal with Iran, criticized a New York Times report, and warned of strikes on Iranian power plants within 48 hours if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US president, Donald Trump firmly rejected any agreement with Iran on Sunday, issuing a sharp warning that the United States could strike Iranian power plants within 48 hours if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened.

Trump’s remarks came in response to an analytical report by The New York Times, which examined the trajectory of the war with Iran and suggested that the US president was considering reducing military operations despite not achieving all initial objectives.

The report, titled “Trump Has His Eye on an Exit From Iran, But Will He Take It,” cited analysis indicating that Washington might seek to scale down operations even as key war goals remain unmet.

Reacting to the report early Sunday, Trump published a series of posts on Truth Social, sharply criticizing both the publication and its journalist.

“The United States has blown Iran off of the map, and yet their lightweight analyst, David Sanger, says that I haven’t met my own goals. Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule!” Trump wrote.

He added: “Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule… The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong!”

In a subsequent post, Trump issued a direct ultimatum to Tehran, warning of imminent military action if maritime routes remain restricted.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS… the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

As the conflict enters its fourth week, discussions within the US administration have explored potential diplomatic pathways, even as military operations are expected to continue.

According to available information, early-stage internal talks have focused on a possible negotiation framework addressing key issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz, limiting Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and ending support for regional groups.

While indirect communication has been facilitated through intermediaries including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Kingdom, no direct contact between Washington and Tehran has been reported in recent days.

Iran has indicated openness to negotiations but has demanded conditions including an immediate ceasefire, guarantees against future attacks, and financial compensation—demands US officials have largely rejected.

At the same time, Washington has outlined sweeping شروط for any potential agreement, including a halt to missile development, zero uranium enrichment, dismantling nuclear facilities, and strict international monitoring.

Despite behind-the-scenes diplomatic considerations, Trump’s latest statements underscore a hardline stance, signaling that military escalation remains a central component of US strategy as tensions with Iran continue to intensify.