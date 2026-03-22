Lebanese PM Accuses Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of Commanding Hezbollah Operations

In an interview with Al Hadath, Salam sharply criticized Hezbollah for drawing Lebanon into a broader regional war, saying that the group’s rocket attacks on Israel had imposed the conflict on the country.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Sunday that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are directing Hezbollah operations in its ongoing conflict with Israel, intensifying concerns over foreign involvement in Lebanon’s security affairs.

In an interview with Al Hadath, Salam sharply criticized Hezbollah for drawing Lebanon into a broader regional war, saying that the group’s rocket attacks on Israel had imposed the conflict on the country.

“It was declared that this war was in retaliation for the assassination of Khamenei, so this means this war was imposed upon us,” Salam said, referring to tensions linked to Iran’s leadership.

The prime minister also pointed to a recent drone strike on a British base in Nicosia, claiming it underscored IRGC involvement. “That was the Revolutionary Guard, which is present and, unfortunately, is managing the military operation in Lebanon,” he said, adding that operatives had entered the country using forged passports.

Salam further cited statements by the IRGC announcing joint operations with Hezbollah against Israel as evidence of Tehran’s operational control.

“We are committed to the decisions we have made, and we are working to implement them,” Salam said.