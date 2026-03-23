Gulf States Targeted in Fresh Iranian Attacks as Regional War Expands

Saudi Arabia, UAE intercept missiles and drones amid widening conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reported fresh missile and drone attacks early Monday, as explosions and air raid sirens echoed across the Gulf, signaling a dangerous expansion of the Iran–Israel war into key regional states.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said it detected two incoming ballistic missiles aimed at the capital, noting that one was successfully intercepted while the other landed in an uninhabited area without causing casualties.

In the UAE, the Defense Ministry confirmed it was “responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” adding that loud explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of air defense systems intercepting the incoming threats.

Hours earlier, authorities in Abu Dhabi reported that an Indian national was injured by debris from an intercepted ballistic missile, underscoring the growing risks to civilians as the conflict intensifies.

In neighboring Bahrain, air raid sirens were also activated, with the Interior Ministry urging residents to seek immediate shelter. “Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said in a public advisory.

The latest attacks highlight how Gulf nations, long regarded as relatively stable and secure hubs in a volatile region, are increasingly being drawn into a broader war triggered by escalating confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Tehran has framed its actions as retaliation against joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, expanding its targeting beyond military assets to include critical infrastructure and strategic sites across the region.

Recent attacks have reportedly targeted airports, ports, and energy facilities, alongside U.S. military positions.

The widening scope of the conflict marks a significant shift from previous patterns of indirect confrontation, where Iran and its adversaries primarily engaged through proxies in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

The direct targeting of Gulf states raises concerns about a broader regional war that could disrupt global trade routes and economic stability.

Analysts warn that continued escalation risks entrenching a multi-front conflict, with Gulf states now on the front lines. The region, home to some of the world’s most critical infrastructure and shipping corridors, faces mounting security challenges as missile and drone attacks become more frequent.

As tensions rise and air defense systems remain on high alert, the prospect of further strikes—and deeper regional involvement—appears increasingly likely, threatening to destabilize one of the world’s most strategically vital regions.