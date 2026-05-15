KDP Parliamentary Bloc Congratulates Iraq’s New Prime Minister

The KDP’s parliamentary bloc expressed hope that Ali Al-Zaidi’s new government will address Iraq’s political and economic challenges within the framework of the constitution and law

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi Council of Representatives on Friday congratulated Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi after he secured parliamentary confidence and officially assumed office as Iraq’s new prime minister.

In a statement issued on Friday, the KDP bloc said it hoped the new government would be able to carry out its responsibilities “within the framework of the constitution and law.”

The statement also expressed hope that Al-Zaidi’s cabinet would succeed in addressing the crises and challenges facing Iraq “in a way that contributes to strengthening political stability and fulfilling the aspirations of Iraqi citizens from all components of society.”

The message from the KDP bloc came one day after Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi secured the support of a majority of members in the Iraqi parliament for his ministerial cabinet.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament convened at 5:45 p.m. to vote on the new government cabinet.

During the session, the Speaker of Parliament requested that Prime Minister-designate Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi present his government program before it was put to a vote.

After Al-Zaidi read the ministerial program, parliament approved it by majority vote.

The voting process for ministerial candidates then began, with parliament granting confidence to 14 ministers in Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

The ministers approved by parliament included the ministers of water resources, trade, justice, education, transportation, foreign affairs, oil, industry, electricity, health, environment, agriculture, finance, and foreign affairs.

The parliamentary approval marked the formal beginning of Al-Zaidi’s administration, as political blocs continue to express their positions toward the new government and its agenda.