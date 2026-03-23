U.S. Weighs Possible Deployment of Airborne and Marine Forces for Iran Operations: NYT

Defense officials said the discussions include sending a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division, along with elements of the division’s headquarters staff.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Senior U.S. military officials are considering the potential deployment of combat forces to support operations related to Iran, according to a report published Monday by The New York Times.

Defense officials said the discussions include sending a combat brigade from the 82nd Airborne Division, along with elements of the division’s headquarters staff. They described the move as part of “prudent planning,” emphasizing that no orders have been issued by the Pentagon or United States Central Command, both of which declined to comment.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the planning, said the forces under consideration would likely come from the division’s “Immediate Response Force,” a brigade of roughly 3,000 troops capable of deploying globally within 18 hours.

One scenario being considered involves the possible seizure of Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export hub.

Another option under review, should US President Donald Trump authorize military action, is an assault involving approximately 2,500 troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is currently en route to the region.

Officials stressed that all options remain in the planning stage, with no final decision taken.