Drone and Missile Attack Targets Former U.S. Base in Western Kurdistan

The Kharab al-Jir base, previously used by U.S. forces, is located south of Qamishlo in Hasakah province, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A former U.S. military base in Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria) was targeted in a coordinated drone and missile attack on Monday evening, according to multiple reports and official statements.

The Kharab al-Jir base, previously used by U.S. forces, is located south of Qamishlo in Hasakah province, near the Syrian-Iraqi border. The installation had been vacated roughly a month ago following an agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that six explosive-laden drones struck the base, with preliminary information suggesting that several U.S. soldiers may have been wounded. The report did not provide further details about casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, a security source in Nineveh province stated that seven missiles were launched from Iraqi territory toward the base, indicating a possible cross-border attack.

At the same time, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing local sources, said another installation in Rmelan town was also targeted by drones, raising the possibility that the attacks originated from within Iraq.

In response, Sipan Hamo, Deputy Minister of Defense of Syria, condemned the strike in a statement posted on X, saying the attack was carried out with missiles launched from Iraqi territory. He held Iraqi authorities “fully and directly responsible” for failing to prevent their territory from being used to launch attacks threatening Syria’s security and territorial integrity.

Hamo added that the attack caused material damage but resulted in no casualties among Syrian military personnel. He called on Iraqi authorities to take immediate and decisive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The Kharab al-Jir base had previously served as a key site for U.S.-led coalition operations against extremist groups in the region before its recent withdrawal. No official statement has yet been issued by U.S. or coalition forces regarding the incident.