Christian Clerics Extend Condolences to Kurdistan PM Following Killing of Six Peshmerga Fighters

Senior clerics sent condolences to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after a missile attack killed six Peshmerga and injured 30, expressing solidarity and calling for peace.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Grief and solidarity converged in a joint message from senior clerics, as condolences were extended to the Kurdistan Region’s leadership following a deadly missile attack on Peshmerga forces.

A number of senior clerics, in a joint message, expressed their condolences to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the families of Peshmerga martyrs, while condemning the missile attack targeting a Peshmerga base.

On Tuesday, the three clerics—Bashar Matti Warda, Nicodemos Daoud Matti Sharaf, and Nisaniel Nizar Ajam—addressed a message to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, expressing deep sorrow over the missile strike that resulted in the killing and injury of several Peshmerga fighters.

The message stated, “We extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the proud families of the martyrs, and all the people of Kurdistan.”

The clerics emphasized their solidarity with the government and the people of Kurdistan during this painful time, offering prayers for peace and stability across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region, and for the removal of war and violence.

In another part of the message, they expressed hope for the swift recovery of the wounded and called for wisdom and moderation to prevail in order to preserve the country’s stability.

The message comes as, in the early hours of the same day, two separate attacks involving six Iranian ballistic missiles targeted a base of the 7th Infantry Division, Sector 1, and a unit of the 5th Infantry Division of the Peshmerga forces along the Soran border.

The attacks resulted in the killing of six Peshmerga fighters and the injury of 30 others.

As condolences pour in, the message underscores a moment of collective mourning while calling for peace, stability, and resilience in the face of continued attacks.