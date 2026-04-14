Kurdistan Region PM Extends Warm Wishes to Yazidis on New Year

Masrour Barzani reaffirms his commitment to minority rights and coexistence

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday extended warm congratulations to the Yazidi community in Kurdistan and around the world on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year, reaffirming his government’s continued support for their rights and aspirations.

In a message marking the celebration, Barzani conveyed his “warmest congratulations” to all Yazidis, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to protecting their rights and addressing their demands.

"On the occasion of the Ezidi New Year, I extend my warmest congratulations to all our Ezidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and around the world. I hope they celebrate this occasion in peace and tranquility," Barzani wrote on X, adding, "We reaffirm the KRG’s support for the rights and demands of our Ezidi sisters and brothers."

"Happy Ezidi New Year, I wish you happiness and joy."

On the occasion of the Ezidi new year, I extend my warmest congratulations to all our Ezidi sisters and brothers in Kurdistan and around the world. I hope they celebrate this occasion in peace and tranquility.



We reaffirm the KRG’s support for the rights and demands of our Ezidi… pic.twitter.com/fjwPZnxS7D — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 15, 2026

The Yazidi New Year, known as Çarşema Sor or Red Wednesday, is one of the most significant religious holidays for the Yazidi community, symbolizing renewal, light, and the beginning of creation according to Yazidi belief.

Barzani’s message comes as part of broader efforts by the KRG to support the Yazidi population, particularly following the atrocities committed by ISIS in 2014, which targeted Yazidis in Sinjar and led to mass displacement, killings, and abductions. Since then, the regional government has repeatedly pledged to aid in reconstruction, return, and justice for the victims.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a haven for diverse ethnic and religious communities, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, Assyrians, and Armenians, as well as followers of Islam, Christianity, Yazidism, and other faiths.

This pluralistic fabric has been reinforced through policies promoting coexistence, religious freedom, and minority representation within regional institutions.

Despite ongoing regional instability, the KRG has positioned itself as a model of relative tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Iraq, hosting large numbers of internally displaced persons and refugees from different backgrounds.

Barzani’s message to the Yazidi community reflects this broader framework, underscoring a continued commitment to unity, inclusion, and the protection of all components of society.