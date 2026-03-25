Erbil Expands Green Spaces with New Parks and 127,000 Saplings Planned

Khoshnaw stated that, mirroring last year’s efforts, authorities aim to significantly boost vegetation coverage throughout the city.

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — As part of ongoing government efforts to expand green spaces across the capital, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Wednesday that large-scale greening projects and campaigns are continuing, with plans to plant 127,000 new saplings this year.

Khoshnaw stated that, mirroring last year’s efforts, authorities aim to significantly boost vegetation coverage throughout the city. He confirmed that two major parks located along the motorways M150 and M120—on the Pirmam and Mosul routes—have been fully completed.

Meanwhile, construction is ongoing on two additional large parks situated along Makhmour and Rashkin streets, as part of a broader strategy to expand public green areas.

According to official data, Erbil now contains 23 large parks, while the total number of gardens, fountains, and wooded areas has reached nearly 800 locations.

Khoshnaw highlighted that under the current Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet, the city’s green space ratio has increased by nearly 20%, bringing overall green coverage to approximately 20% of the capital.

“Last year, 127,000 saplings were planted, and this year we plan to plant the same number,” Khoshnaw said, noting that planting activities—temporarily paused due to recent rainfall—have now resumed.

He also emphasized that all saplings used in the campaign are produced locally, ensuring that they are well-suited to Erbil’s climate. This approach not only improves planting success rates but also reduces overall costs.

The governor concluded by underscoring plans to develop new parks and gardens, particularly in the southern parts of the city, and expanding greenery along major roads, aiming to create a healthier and more sustainable urban environment for residents.